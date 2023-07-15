16-year-old arrested in Bradenton trailer park shootout that killed teen, sheriff says

A 16-year-old has been arrested after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Pic Town Mobile Home Park on July 9, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Nicholas Dickinson, 18, died in a shootout after being hit in the chest, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies believe the 16-year-old fired into Dickinson’s mobile home, and Dickinson returned fire. A roommate found him dead the next morning, the release said.

The motive is unknown, but the sheriff’s office said Dickinson knew the shooter and “he may have been expecting them.”

The 16-year-old faces a charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

The Bradenton Herald does not generally name suspects in crimes who are under the age of 18.

Dickinson is the third person shot and killed in the mobile home park in recent months. Two people were killed during an argument June 14, the sheriff’s office said, and 28-year-old Dominique Rogers was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.