16-year-old arrested in death of teen in Ruskin

A 16-year-old has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a teen’s death in Ruskin, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The boy also faces a charge of robbery with a firearm. The Tampa Bay Times is withholding his name because of his age.

Officers found the other teen dead about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Manatee Drive.

No other information, including the name of the victim, was released.