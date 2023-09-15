16-year-old arrested in fatal Columbia shooting, sheriff’s department says

A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in northwest Columbia Thursday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mandel Drive, a residential street located off of Broad River Road, near Pine Grove Elementary School.

The male victim was shot while driving away away from an abandoned residence after a confrontation with a group of individuals on the street, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

He crashed the vehicle into a nearby fence and was found lying in front of a mailbox with two gunshot wounds to his body, according to the statement. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died, the sheriff’s department said.

Neither the names of the suspect nor the victim have been released.