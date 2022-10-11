16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of teen found in St. Paul alley
The person found fatally shot in a St. Paul alley Monday afternoon was a 16-year-old and police arrested a teen of the same age in connection with the incident Tuesday.
Police responded to the Payne-Phalen area at 12:30 p.m. Monday after someone discovered Antwan C. Watson, of St. Paul, and called 911. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old male on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m. in downtown St. Paul, near Fifth and Minnesota streets.
Investigators continue piecing together what led to the shooting, according to a police spokesman.
