16-year-old arrested for fatally shooting California gas station clerk

A 16-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of fatally shooting a gas station store clerk in Hesperia, California, last week.

What happened: The incident occurred at a Mobil gas station in the 14500 block of Main Street at around 6:21 p.m. on Thursday. The clerk, identified as 27-year-old Parveen Singh, was found on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The teen suspect allegedly robbed the store before fleeing.

Parveen’s uncle, Suram Singh, said his children — who also live in the U.S. — told him that the suspect entered the store and asked for liquor. His nephew reportedly refused as the sale was illegal. In response, the teen allegedly shot him in the stomach. Suram said his children were trying to contact Parveen but to no avail. When they finally reached the store, they found a “heavy police presence.”

About the suspect: Police described the suspect as a 16-year-old male from Victorville. He was found just a block away from the scene. He was then booked into the High Desert Juvenile Hall in Apple Valley. He faces murder and robbery charges.

About the victim: Parveen, who moved to the U.S. from India in 2017, was described as a beloved figure in the community. Customer Emily Silva told Eyewitness News that the clerk “never fails to ask me how I am doing every time I walk in.” Joey Ray, another customer, said Singh “saw the light in everything.” A memorial has since been placed outside the store.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 909-890-4904 or make an anonymous tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

