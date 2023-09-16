16-year-old arrested in shooting death near playground in Reading

Sep. 15—A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday evening near a Reading playground has been arrested.

A 16-year-old male, whose name has been withheld, was taken into custody early Friday after he was spotted in the 1100 block of Scott Street. City police said members of the police department and the Berks County Emergency Response Team soon converged on the area.

The teen voluntarily surrendered without incident.

He is accused of killing 18-year-old Dominic Amsbaugh in the 1100 block of Amity Street, near the 11th and Pike streets playground.

Police said Amsbaugh was shot after getting into an altercation with two men. The men fled after the shooting.

Amsbaugh was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with first- and third-degree murder and related charges.

Further information was unavailable.