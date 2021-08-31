16-year-old arrested in shooting that wounded younger teen, auto theft that resulted in dog's death

Aug. 31—Police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that injured a younger teen in St. Paul, along with a vehicle theft that resulted in the death of a dog.

The German shepherd-husky mix, GoGo, was in a sport utility vehicle when it was stolen in St. Paul on July 24. The vehicle was found abandoned on July 27 and the dog was dead inside.

Investigators said they identified a 16-year-old and arrested him in connection to the auto theft and a May 20 shooting outside the Frogtown Community Center at Galtier Street and Como Avenue that injured a 14-year-old. The 16-year-old arrived at the hospital that night with gunshot wounds to his leg, police said.

"Today, we learned that he pled guilty to the shooting, the motor vehicle theft and animal cruelty," police said in a Tuesday statement. "We're proud of the great work of everyone involved in the investigations, which were led by Sgt. Cherry. Thank you for your dedication, persistence and unwavering commitment to getting justice for crime victims."