A 16-year-old New Bedford girl shot Saturday has died, homicide investigation underway

NEW BEDFORD - A 16-year-old New Bedford girl who was shot during an incident in the area of Bullard and North Front streets Saturday night died this afternoon at an area hospital.The case is now being investigated by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office and New Bedford Police as a homicide.

A 16-year-old New Bedford girl who was shot during an incident in the area of Bullard and North Front streets Saturday night died Thursday afternoon at an area hospital. A homicide investigation is underway.

New Bedford Police received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the area of 17 Bullard St. around 11:30 Saturday night. Shortly thereafter, a bullet-riddled vehicle arrived at Saint Luke's Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat.

A juvenile was arrested in connection to the shooting prior to Farias' death, but is not believed to have caused her injuries.The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing at this time.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: A 16-year-old New Bedford girl shot Saturday has died, DA reports