16-year-old Bellevue burglary suspect arrested with stolen gun in Seattle

A 16-year-old teen was arrested Thursday afternoon with a stolen handgun, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a wanted Bellevue robbery suspect near the 700 block of Blanchard Street.

The teen was soon located in the 300 block of Lenora Street, where he was arrested.

Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from the teen’s front waistband. The gun had been reported stolen out of Federal Way.

The teen was transported to the King County Youth Services Center and booked on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

He faces additional robbery charges out of Bellevue.