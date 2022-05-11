16-year-old boy arrested at school for first-degree murder, U.S. Marshals say
Just over a month after a man was found shot to death in Frayser, a 16-year-old boy faces first-degree murder for his death.
The boy’s arrest stems from a shooting on April 7 in the 3600 block of Hallbrook Street that killed Michael Mahan, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
RELATED: Man found shot dead in Frayser, Memphis Police say
A warrant was soon issued for the 16-year-old’s arrest and he was tracked down at a Memphis school, according to the U.S. Marshals.
The U.S. Marshals said that he was arrested at school after being found by the Memphis Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody without incident, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: