16-year-old boy arrested at school for first-degree murder, U.S. Marshals say

Just over a month after a man was found shot to death in Frayser, a 16-year-old boy faces first-degree murder for his death.

The boy’s arrest stems from a shooting on April 7 in the 3600 block of Hallbrook Street that killed Michael Mahan, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

A warrant was soon issued for the 16-year-old’s arrest and he was tracked down at a Memphis school, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals said that he was arrested at school after being found by the Memphis Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody without incident, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

