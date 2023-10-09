16-year-old boy arrested after threats found scrawled on walls of Forsyth high school

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after threatening messages were found scrawled on the walls of a Forsyth County high school.

The messages were found at North Forsyth High School and threatened a shooting on Oct. 10. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington first reported on the threats last week on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said officers and school officials immediately began investigating the threats, watching hours of surveillance footage and interviewing numerous students.

“Early in the investigation it was determined these threats had no planning or intent to harm anyone at the school, however, the messages did disrupt the school campus causing students to feel uneasy,” deputies said.

They eventually identified the 16-year-old suspect. Officers said he “had no plan or intent to cause harm to the students or staff at the school. The student indicated the motive for the threat was to simply shut down the school.”

The student, who isn’t being identified because he is a minor, was charged with felony terroristic threats, disruption of public school and trespassing.