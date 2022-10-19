16-year-old boy caught with loaded gun at Bronx high school

A teenage boy was arrested when he brought a loaded gun to a Bronx school Wednesday, police said.

The loaded gun was found in the 16-year-old’s backpack when it was scanned during morning entry at the John F. Kennedy High School Campus on Terrace View Ave. near W. 225th St. in Marble Hill, sources said.

The boy, whose name was not released due to his age, was arrested.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, cops said.