16-year-old boy charged in Monessen teen's death

Dec. 22—A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges.

Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff's deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.

He is charged as an adult with homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor. He did not have and attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 30.

Police said Amari Altomore, 16, was shot Nov. 29 at Newton's South 14th Street home and died the following day in a Pittsburgh hospital. Officers found Altomore lying on the porch of a nearby residence on Reservoir Street, according to court papers.

Newton's mother told police the two boys were playing video games in her son's bedroom when she heard the boys making a lot of noise. She said she then heard a "pop sound," and her son ran down the steps yelling that the victim was "hit," according to court papers.

Surveillance footage showed Newton fleeing from the rear of the home and Altomore bent over and holding his abdomen as he headed toward Reservoir Street, investigators said.

Altomore was a junior at Monessen High School, where he was a member of the school's football team.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .