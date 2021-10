A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was shot in the face in the East Garfield Park neighborhood shortly before 10:15 p.m. Monday, police said in a media notification.

The boy was on the porch of a residence in the 3800 block of West West End Avenue when he was shot. Police said the shooter was unknown and that there were currently no witnesses.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.