16-year-old boy critically injured in Thanksgiving Day shooting, Memphis police say

A teen boy was shot on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting victim at Methodist North, in the 3900 block of Covington Pike, Thursday morning at 5:07 a.m.

A 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango and may have been shot in the Raleigh area, MPD said.

He was transferred to Regional One in critical condition, MPD said.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

