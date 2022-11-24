16-year-old boy critically injured in Thanksgiving Day shooting, Memphis police say

A teen boy was shot on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting victim at Methodist North, in the 3900 block of Covington Pike, Thursday morning at 5:07 a.m.

A 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango and may have been shot in the Raleigh area, MPD said.

He was transferred to Regional One in critical condition, MPD said.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, and a 9-year-old girl were shot in Memphis from last night to this morning, Memphis police report.



…Four teens shot in the past 24 hours, including a 13-year-old yesterday afternoon.



No, this isn’t normal. — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) November 24, 2022

At 5:07 am, officers responded to a shooting victim at 3960 New Covington Pike at Methodist North. The male victim, 16, was transferred to ROH critical. The victim arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango & may have been shot in the Raleigh area. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/dbZOUE2GkY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 24, 2022

