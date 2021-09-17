A 16-year-old boy dies days after being shot in Reading

Sep. 16—A teenager has died after he was shot Monday afternoon in Reading's northeast section.

Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 16-year-old died at Reading Hospital. He did not immediately release further details.

The teen is the eighth fatal shooting victim in the city this year.

Acting Berks County Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach said the boy died Wednesday morning at 9:37 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, he added.

The boy was a Reading School District student and the district activated its crisis response team after learning of Monday's shooting, district officials said.

The city of Reading's Twitter account posted Thursday afternoon: "Our condolences to the family and relatives. We continue to heal from these horrendous and senseless incidents."

Police were called to 10th and Spring streets on Monday around 2:15 p.m. for one male victim down on a sidewalk and another victim reportedly in a house, according to dispatchers.

Police said the two boys were transported to Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. One was critically wounded and the other had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators determined that an unidentified suspect fired at the two while they were walking in the 1000 block of Spring Street. Police said it appeared that the victims were targeted and that the shootings were not random.

Reading police ask anyone with information to call 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

The recent uptick in shootings this week prompted Mayor Eddie Moran to call on the community to help end the violence.

"City government cannot solve the problem of crime by itself," Moran said in a statement issued Wednesday. "We need a 'Community Call to Action' that includes everyone's support and participation from nonprofit organizations, faith-based communities, and neighborhood associations. If your neighborhood association has been inactive, this is the time to bring it back to life. We cannot do this alone."