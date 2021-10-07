16-year-old boy fatally shot during exchange of gunfire on North Side identified

A 16-year-old boy who was killed in what police believe may have been an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles as they drove through several North Side neighborhoods late Monday has been identified.

Joseph Christopher Sunpongo was a passenger in a white Jeep Renegade when someone in a red car shot him shortly before 11 p.m. in the Ravenswood neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The Jeep eventually crashed into a parked car in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue and the driver of the Jeep ran away, police said.

Sunpongo, of the 4400 block North St. Louis Avenue, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to the medical examiner’s office, which said Sunpongo died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

