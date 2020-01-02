16-year-old boy hit by car after shoving three girls to safety, Arizona police say

A 16-year-old boy shoved three girls to safety before being hit by a car in a crosswalk Wednesday night in Arizona, KPNX reports.

He’s now hospitalized in critical condition, KNXV reported.

The four children were crossing at a Phoenix intersection at 8:20 p.m. when a 20-year-old man in a Dodge Challenger turned left across the crosswalk, KTAR reported.

The 16-year-old shoved three girls, ages 12, 10 and 4, out of the path of the oncoming car, which struck him, AZ Family reported. One of the girls was also hit, but “she was not seriously injured,” according to the news outlet.

The driver remained at the scene, police say.

He “told police he thought he had a green light and didn’t see the children,” KPNX reported. It’s not clear if he’ll face charges, police said.

Police told McClatchy News the relationship between the children remains unclear.