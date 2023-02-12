A 16-year-old boy injured in Deltona in suspected drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old Deltona boy was shot in the arm Sunday morning by suspects riding in a vehicle, Volusia County sheriff's deputies said.

The possible drive-by shooting occurred at 7:20 a.m. on Trade Street, according to a Twitter post by the Sheriff's Office.

The teen suffered a non-life threatening injury and was in stable condition, sheriff's detectives said.

The shooting incident is under investigation, officials said. Future updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Teen shot in arm in Deltona in drive-by