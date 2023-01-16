16-year-old boy injured in Tacoma shooting
Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.
According to police, the boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the investigation just after 5:30 p.m.
North Pearl Street is currently shut down between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street in Tacoma as authorities investigate. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
The victim is a 16-yr-old male who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives and crime scene technicians are en route. The investigation is ongoing.
