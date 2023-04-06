16-year-old boy killed, man wounded in Parkland shooting

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Parkland Wednesday evening.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to the Monterra Apartments in the 400 block of 112th Street East just before 6 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. Deputies treated the boy and performed CPR while waiting for the fire department to arrive.

Deputies were told that the shooting happened after a group of males had an altercation in the parking lot. A car that was involved in the incident hit two parked cars before leaving the area.

While at the scene, deputies learned that the boy who was shot died from his injuries at the hospital. The man who was driving the car involved in the incident showed up at another hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, the sheriff’s department said.

No suspects are in custody at the time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS.