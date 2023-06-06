16-year-old boy shopping for drugs is fatally shot at homeless camp, Florida cops say

An armed 16-year-old boy looking for meth was fatally shot during a gunfight at a Florida homeless camp, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in the Panhandle.

It happened May 26 in Pensacola, and investigators say the killing was justified. The identity of the teen has not been released.

“It was determined that the deceased 16-year-old and another 16-year-old accomplice were in possession of firearms and had attempted to buy methamphetamines at a homeless camp,” the sheriff’s office said in a June 2 news release.

“Upon being told that no one at the homeless camp had any methemphetamines to sell, the two 16-year-olds pointed their firearm at two victims, threatening to steal their belongings. At this time, another male was called upon to assist the two victims.”

Witnesses said the teens pointed their guns at the third man, leading to “an exchange of gunfire,” officials said. One teen was critically wounded and died at a hospital, officials said.

He was found by deputies responding to calls about “a shots fired disturbance” at the camp, which sits across the street from The Alfred-Washburn Center. The center is a nonprofit that offers meals, showers and other services to “the homeless and poorer members of our community.”

“Further investigation determined that the third male acted in self-defense, resulting in a portion of the investigation being ruled as stand your ground,” the sheriff’s office said.

The teen who survived is accused of committing “aggravated assault with a firearm which led to the 16-year-old’s death,” officials said. He is charged with third-degree felony murder, “two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of deadly missiles, and carrying a firearm,” officials said.

‘I was bored.’ Teen tries store robbery after PS4 video game breaks, Florida cops say

Mystery surrounds ‘brutal’ death of Florida assisted living center executive, cops say

Teacher arrested after whacking student on butt and legs with ruler, Florida cops say