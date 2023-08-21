16-year-old boy shot dead in Coachella

A 16-year-old boy died after he was shot on the south side of Coachella on Sunday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 53500 block of Cesar Chavez Street. Deputies arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said it is not publicly releasing the victim’s name. It did not say whether it had any suspects.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

