16-year-old boy shot during carjacking in Fairdale, Louisville police say

UPDATE: Louisville police arrest suspect in numerous carjackings, business robberies

A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday morning during a carjacking at a convenience store near National Turnpike in Fairdale, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Third Division officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to the reported shooting and carjacking at the intersection of National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The boy was a passenger in the vehicle that an unidentified suspect or suspects took, Mitchell said. The youth was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, Mitchell added.

No arrests have been made, and Mitchell said the LMPD Robbery Unit is investigating and "following leads."

How many carjackings have occurred in Louisville?

According to LMPD data, the department has investigated 601 carjackings in the city from the beginning of 2018 to this latest case on Tuesday.

This year has seen 209 carjackings, while all of 2020 saw 211 carjackings, according to LMPD.

The department investigated 101 carjackings in 2018 and 80 carjackings in 2019, and the LMPD numbers do not include incidents in other police jurisdictions such as St. Matthews and Jeffersontown.

