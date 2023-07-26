16-year-old boy shot and killed is the 15th minor to die by homicide in Milwaukee this year

Milwaukee police vehicle parked outside an apartment building in the 2700 block of North 33rd Street.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot on Tuesday, Milwaukee police said.

The teen is the 15th minor to die by homicide in Milwaukee this year. Tuesday's shooting happened less than 24 hours after a 9-year-old boy died in a shooting.

The 16-year-old died in a shooting on the 2700 block of North 33rd Street shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to police.

Police do not have anyone in custody and ask anyone with information to call them at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

The teen's death continues a troubling trend of minors being shot. Not just in Milwaukee, but nationally.

From 2016 to 2019, no more than 10 children died by homicide in Milwaukee, but 20 or more have been killed in each of the three years since, according to police and the city's Homicide Review Commission.

Last year, Milwaukee had 27 juvenile homicide victims, according to police.

Nationally, in 2020, firearm-related injuries surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death for young people, defined as those 1 to 19 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Where to find gun safety classes and free gun locks

With help from the city of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, activist Tracey Dent helped organize several gun safety classes free for community. About 20 people, between ages 16 and 60, attended the first event Saturday.

Another gun safety class, where attendees learn how to properly handle and store firearms, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. July 29 at the Prince Hall Masonic Temple, 128 W. North Ave.

From noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, a gun lock giveaway will be held at the same location.

Anyone looking for additional information can contact Dent, at 414-326-8347.

This story will be updated.

