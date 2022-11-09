16-year-old boy shot near GSU campus after car break-in victim fires at suspect

A 16-year-old boy was shot near the Georgia State University campus Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Decatur St. and Piedmont Ave.

Georgia State University officials said a person was breaking into cars and the victim fired several shots at the suspect. It’s unclear if the 16-year-old was the one attempting to break into cars or was a bystander.

Police said the victim was providing little information about the investigation. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

The 16-year-old and the victim of the car break-in have not been identified. It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges.