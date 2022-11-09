16-year-old boy shot near GSU campus after car break-in victim fires at suspect
A 16-year-old boy was shot near the Georgia State University campus Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Decatur St. and Piedmont Ave.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Georgia State University officials said a person was breaking into cars and the victim fired several shots at the suspect. It’s unclear if the 16-year-old was the one attempting to break into cars or was a bystander.
TRENDING STORIES:
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
Jeff Cook, co-founding member of country band Alabama, dead at 73
Fulton poll worker fired for social media posts says she was fired for her political beliefs
Police said the victim was providing little information about the investigation. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.
The 16-year-old and the victim of the car break-in have not been identified. It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges.