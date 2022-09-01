16-year-old boy shot outside of Carrick High School

Pittsburgh police are responding to a shooting outside of Carrick High School.

According to Allegheny County 911, one victim was transported from the scene. The call for the incident came in at 7:08 p.m.

Pittsburgh police said a 16-year old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

