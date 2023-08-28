16-year-old boy shot in Washington County
The victim was flown to Children's Hospital, but their condition is unknown.
The victim was flown to Children's Hospital, but their condition is unknown.
At 26, Simone Biles is now the oldest woman to win a U.S. all-around title.
"We don't need to worry about it."
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.
France medaled in the past two World Cups, and is a favorite to do so again at the Paris Olympics next summer.
'One of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,' said a shopper of this popular Amazon piece.
Tesla's diner and drive-in has been approved for
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The lack of affordable, reliable childcare is a major contributor to the pay gap between men and women.
The week ahead will bring a reading on inflation and several labor data points as the Fed's path forward remains in focus.
Or as my friend and colleague Alex Wilhelm described it, Better.com had a Miserable.com week. To sum it up, digital mortgage lender Better.com made its public debut on August 24. Shares of SPAC partner, Aurora, were trading at $17.45 on Wednesday, before Better.com officially went public.
'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.
At a wild $95 off, these blades are a slice of heaven.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs.
History shows that few jobs in banking can be more tumultuous than running the most storied firm on Wall Street.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
Messi didn't enter until the 60th minute, but he still put on a show.
Ohtani left a start early with cramping on Aug. 3 and missed a start with arm fatigue before he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.
The family revealed new details about the cause of Bronny's sudden cardiac arrest on Friday and expressed optimism that he'll "return to basketball in the very near future."
The famous singer explained how her feelings around her body have evolved, especially as she parents her three kids.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.