16-year-old boy stabbed to death in classroom fight at California high school

2
Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
·2 min read

A classroom fight between three teenagers at a Northern California high school ended with one stabbed to death, one hospitalized and one arrested and charged with homicide, police said.

The incident at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa began Wednesday when two 16-year-old juniors entered an art class they were not attending and picked a fight with a 15-year-old freshman, according to authorities.

The initial scuffle was broken up by four adults, police said. But shortly afterward, the freshman pulled a knife and stabbed both juniors in front of a horrified classroom of 27 other students.

Jayden Jess Pienta, 16, was stabbed three times in the chest and died from his injuries, cops said. The other junior was stabbed in the hand, and the freshman bolted from the room.

With help from witnesses, police tracked the younger student to a nearby creek bed and arrested him. The suspect was not identified due to his age. He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and bringing a weapon to a school campus.

Montgomery High sent students home early Wednesday and remained closed Thursday. Principal Adam Paulson called it “the darkest day anyone can remember at Montgomery High.”

The three students had a history of conflict, according to police, but it remains unclear exactly what led to Wednesday’s deadly brawl.

At a Wednesday press conference, Montgomery High students posed numerous questions to district administrators and school leaders. The adults walked away instead of answering the questions.

“I was fuming watching the superintendent and other officials walk offstage this afternoon,” student Joey Browser told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “As members of our student body, we’re asking for important answers to why our school has not gotten the attention that it needs.”

With News Wire Services

Recommended Stories

  • New Easter Island statue found in volcanic crater's dry lake

    Researchers have found a new moai statue in a dry lake on the Chilean island of Rapa Nui, joining the approximately 1,000 other iconic monolithic sculptures on what is internationally known as Easter Island. More statues might be found in the dry lake, which is at the center of the Rano Raraku volcanic crater, said Salvador Atan Hito, vice president of the Ma ́u Henua indigenous community that manages Rapa Nui’s archeological treasures.

  • Starbucks illegally fired US workers over union, judge rules

    The coffee chain was ordered to rehire staff and compensate others who were affected.

  • For some Gaza kids, a donkey cart is the only way to class

    The crowded, potholed and often polluted streets of Gaza are tough - especially for children trying to get to school. For those who live too far away or who are too young to make the trip on foot, and too poor to afford a bus, Loay Abu Sahloul has a reliable - if slow - alternative: his donkey cart. Each morning, the 33-year-old Palestinian whistles three times to summon his passengers, most of them preschoolers, from their homes in Khan Younis refugee camp.

  • US Commerce chief urges chip companies to begin environmental reviews

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday semiconductor chip companies seeking U.S. government funding should move quickly on environmental reviews for new projects. Two senators and U.S. business groups have raised concerns that environmental reviews could delay billions of dollars in semiconductor chip factories. "We are committed to doing everything humanly possible to move the process as fast as possible but it's a concern and we don't want this to hold anything up," Raimondo told Reuters on the sidelines of an event.

  • 9th Circuit denies emergency bid to halt Nevada lithium mine

    A federal appeals court refused Wednesday to block construction of the largest lithium mine in the U.S. while it considers claims by Nevada conservationists and tribes that the government illegally approved it in a rush to produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request for an emergency injunction that would have prevented a subsidiary of Lithium Americas from moving forward with the project near the Oregon line at the third largest known lithium deposit in the world.

  • Lawrence: Why were some FBI agents 'inclined to believe Trump'?

    MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new Washington Post reporting describing conflict between Justice Dept. prosecutors and FBI agents over how to handle the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, including some FBI agents reportedly telling prosecutors&nbsp; they were inclined to believe Trump and his lawyers who said they had returned all government documents and no search of Mar-a-Lago was necessary.

  • Teenager fatally stabbed in fight at California high school named by family

    Suspect, 15, in custody after being found hiding in nearby creek bed

  • Man’s body found near woods in Richland County, sheriff’s deputies say

    An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the sheriff’s department.

  • Whiskey fungus lawsuit forces Jack Daniels to halt building project

    A Tennessee woman says that whiskey fungus from a warehouse is wreaking havoc on her property.

  • Judge throws out murder, robbery charges against teen involved in South Bend homicide

    Magistrate Graham Polando found that prosecutors did not meet their burden to established probable cause in a felony murder case from South Bend.

  • New Mexico nomination spurs concerns among Native Americans

    New Mexico’s governor is standing firm in her decision to nominate a former tribal leader who once faced sexual assault charges to head the state’s Indian Affairs Department, fueling anger among Native American advocates who have been working to address violence and missing persons cases within their communities. The advocates are pushing a state Senate committee to hold a confirmation hearing for James Mountain, just as the panel has done for others in Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's cabinet.

  • Constance Marten and partner charged with gross negligence manslaughter after baby remains found

    Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter following the death of a baby.

  • California bill could mean more mentally ill people detained

    More people in California could be detained against their will because of a mental illness under a new bill backed Wednesday by the mayors of some of the nation's largest cities, who say they are struggling to care for the bulk of the country's homeless population. Federal data shows nearly one-third of the country's homeless population lives in California, crowding the densely populated coastal cities of the nation's most populous state. California lawmakers have given local governments billions of dollars in recent years to address this, but often with mixed results that recently prompted a public scolding from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • Bodycam video shows Florida police officer trapping wild alligator with strap

    The Miami-Dade Police Department has released bodycam footage showing one of its officers wrangling an alligator with a strap in southern Florida.

  • Justice Dept says Trump can be sued over Jan. 6 insurrection

    The former president is facing lawsuits filed by members of Congress and U.S. Capitol Police officers.

  • Seattle police recover century-old statue stolen from UW fraternity house in 2020

    The statue was cast in 1920 to commemorate fraternity members who died while fighting in World War II.

  • An assault and fatal stabbing — in the middle of class — at a Santa Rosa high school

    A fight broke out and a stabbing occurred at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa. One 16-year-old student was killed.

  • Protesters against Israel's judicial overhaul block roads

    STORY: "Israel is not a dictatorship, Democracy!" the protesters called, waving blue and white Israeli flags in protests in Ramat Hasharon and Tel Aviv. The main highway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was also blocked by protesters who sat on the road with barbwire and chanted.Demonstrations were expected to intensify nationwide in what protest organizers have dubbed a "day of disruption." Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would not allow a "mutiny," or "anarchists" to block roads.The reform was proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition government in January. It includes giving the government decisive sway in picking judges and limits the scope of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation or rule against the executive.Critics say that this would greatly weaken judicial independence, given Israel has no constitution and only one house of parliament that is controlled by the coalition.

  • North Carolina lawmakers again seeking literacy test repeal

    North Carolina lawmakers and voters have rejected past efforts to strip an unenforceable literacy test requirement from the state constitution that was used for decades to disenfranchise Black voters. A House judiciary committee voted unanimously to advance a bipartisan measure that would allow voters to decide next year whether to strike the controversial section from the state constitution. Widely considered a racist relic of the Jim Crow era, the literacy test required that everyone registering to vote “be able to read and write any section of the Constitution in the English language.”

  • Final person on trial in connection with beating and threatening witness in 2021 drug probe

    The last of eight people faces trial in connection with the beating and threatening of a witness in a 2021 Chauvin narcotics investigation.