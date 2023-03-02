16-year-old boy stabbed to death in classroom fight at California high school

A classroom fight between three teenagers at a Northern California high school ended with one stabbed to death, one hospitalized and one arrested and charged with homicide, police said.

The incident at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa began Wednesday when two 16-year-old juniors entered an art class they were not attending and picked a fight with a 15-year-old freshman, according to authorities.

The initial scuffle was broken up by four adults, police said. But shortly afterward, the freshman pulled a knife and stabbed both juniors in front of a horrified classroom of 27 other students.

Jayden Jess Pienta, 16, was stabbed three times in the chest and died from his injuries, cops said. The other junior was stabbed in the hand, and the freshman bolted from the room.

With help from witnesses, police tracked the younger student to a nearby creek bed and arrested him. The suspect was not identified due to his age. He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and bringing a weapon to a school campus.

Montgomery High sent students home early Wednesday and remained closed Thursday. Principal Adam Paulson called it “the darkest day anyone can remember at Montgomery High.”

The three students had a history of conflict, according to police, but it remains unclear exactly what led to Wednesday’s deadly brawl.

At a Wednesday press conference, Montgomery High students posed numerous questions to district administrators and school leaders. The adults walked away instead of answering the questions.

“I was fuming watching the superintendent and other officials walk offstage this afternoon,” student Joey Browser told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “As members of our student body, we’re asking for important answers to why our school has not gotten the attention that it needs.”

