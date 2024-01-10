16-year-old boy wanted for Augusta murder, considered armed and dangerous

A 16-year-old is wanted for an Augusta murder and is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Sanqwon J. Berry, 16, is wanted for murder and possession of a gun during a crime in connection to a Dec. 11 shooting at the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Berry also goes by "Fatts" or "Phats" and is a Black male with brown hair, brown eyes and short hair, according to the release. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 125 pounds.

Just before 9 p.m. Dec. 11, deputies responded to the Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road for shots fired with one person injured, according to an incident report.

When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Jeremiah Emmanuel Griffin, 21, of Augusta, who was shot at least once, according to the report.

Griffin died at the scene.

Anyone with information about Berry's whereabouts is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Aiken murder investigation: Man accused of killing Aiken jeweler arrested at hospital, department releases new details

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 16-year-old wanted for Augusta murder, considered armed and dangerous