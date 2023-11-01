16-year-old boy wounded, other teen facing charges in shooting at Cherry Street residence

A 16-year-old boy underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen and another 16-year-old is facing criminal charges in a shooting that happened inside a west Erie residence late Tuesday afternoon.

Erie police investigators said Wednesday that they were still working to determine how the shooting in the 2900 block of Cherry Street occurred.

According to police, officers were sent to the residence on Tuesday at 5:39 p.m. to investigate a report of a juvenile gunshot victim and arrived to find several people, including a number of juveniles, inside the residence. Officers found the 16-year-old who was shot in an upstairs bedroom, with some people holding a towel to his midsection, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday morning.

The boy was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen and underwent surgery, Lorah said. Detectives are awaiting the opportunity to speak to the boy, who was last reported to be in stable condition, he said.

Another 16-year-old boy who was inside the residence at the time of the shooting was taken into custody and is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a minor and tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting, Lorah said.

Lorah said police have everyone involved in the investigation and are not looking for any suspects. Detectives with the Erie Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation, which is active and ongoing, he said.

Teen shot in same area earlier this year

Tuesday afternoon's shooting occurred in the same area where a 14-year-old boy was shot in the neck in a shootout on Feb. 8. Erie police said four people were in a vehicle passing through the 2900 block of Cherry Street when gunshots were fired from the vehicle that struck the 14-year-old. Some people who were outside of the vehicle then returned fire as the vehicle fled the area, investigators reported at the time.

Erie police charged six people, including a 15-year-old boy, in the incident.

