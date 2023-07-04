16-year-old Canton boy charged with murder in shooting death of his father

CANTON − A city teenager is accused of shooting and killing his 50-year-old father in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July holiday, Canton police said.

Daman Dillard, 16, has been charged with murder.

Canton police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Seventh Street NW after 5 a.m. and found Musa El Bey of Canton had apparently been shot several times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Dillard was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Further details weren't available.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Canton Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or respond anonymously through the Tip411 program or the Stark County Crime Stoppers site.

