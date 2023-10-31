16-year-old Canton boy charged with attempted murder following shooting at Sweet 16 party

CANTON ‒ A 16-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and inducing panic in connection with April 29 shootings at a Sweet 16 birthday party.

A grand jury indicted Anton J. Nash Jr. after Stark County Family Court Judge Michelle L. Cordova ruled Nash should be tried as an adult, moving the case from juvenile court to Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Nash is represented by the Stark County public defender. The office does not comment on its cases publicly. The defendant is expected to plead not guilty at his arraignment.

The shootings occurred at a Sweet 16 birthday party at the American Legion Post 44 at 1633 Cleveland Ave. NW.

Nash is accused of firing four gunshots into one teenager, including one to the chest. The indictment also alleges Nash seriously injured a second teen. The charge for inducing panic alleges that Nash fired a gun in a crowded room, causing physical harm to others.

In her Sept. 22 decision to transfer the case against Nash to adult court, Cordova cited these factors:

Nash was on probation at the time of the shootings, having been convicted of previous offenses in juvenile court.

The defendant committed the alleged offenses as part of a gang.

The primary victim suffered serious harm.

The defendant is not amenable to care and rehabilitation in the juvenile system.

The safety of the community requires that he be subject to adult sanctions.

Nash is being held in the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center on $1 million bond.

The case has been assigned to Judge Taryn Heath.

A second defendant charged in the same incident was given probation when his case was resolved in juvenile court, said Christian Turner, spokeswoman for Stark County Prosecutor Kyle L. Stone. The boy, who was 15 at the time of the party, had been charged with evidence tampering, obstructing justice and receiving stolen property.

The second teen had a stolen handgun and hid it, according to police. Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said at the time that the stolen gun was not used in the shooting.

The Canton Repository typically doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes, but is doing so in this case because of the seriousness of the offense.

