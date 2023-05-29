16-year-old captured after Columbia Park kidnapping, gunfire and chase through Tri-Cities

A police pursuit through two counties Sunday night started after a report of shots fired and a kidnapping at Columbia Park in Kennewick.

A 16 year old was arrested.

Kennewick police were called about 8 p.m. Sunday to the 6000 block of Paul Parish Drive, formerly called Columbia Park Drive in Kennewick, on the west end of the park along the Columbia River.

A 23-year-old said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend had shot at him and then kidnapped his 18-year-old girlfriend.

Police spotted the 16 year old’s car traveling east on Paul Parish Drive and turned on the patrol car’s emergency lights to pull him over.

But the teen sped away, with Kennewick police in pursuit. The car then turned north onto Highway 395, according to police reports.

At one point the teen drove east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 182 near Road 68 in Pasco, according to the Benton County Sheriffs Office, which joined in the effort to stop him, along with Pasco and Richland police departments.

The teen finally stopped near Jadwin Avenue in Richland, according to Kennewick police. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office later posted on social media that a “pursuit intervention technique” was used to stop the car, but did not say what was done.

The teen ran from his stopped car, but was caught by officers after a short chase, said police.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick on suspicion of first degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault, eluding and felon harassment. His name was not released.

The 18-year-old woman who was reported kidnapped was not hurt, said officials.