16-year-old Central Florida teen under arrest, charged with death of her sister

A 16-year-old is under arrest and charged with manslaughter in the death of her sister.

Altamonte Springs police are investigating after a female toddler was found unresponsive and later died at the hospital.

Police said they responded to Raymond Avenue on July 15 and found the 3-year-old girl unresponsive.

She was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to a news release, the 16-year-old, Charlise Bell, placed a pillow over her sister to quiet her down. When Bell returned to the room, her sister was unresponsive.

Police said that after conducting interviews, they found probable cause to arrest Bell for manslaughter.

