16-year-old charged with 3 misdemeanors for Sussex Central High School graduation fight

The 16-year-old girl involved in the fight following Sussex Central High School's graduation on Tuesday has been charged, Delaware State Police announced.

The girl, whom police said was not a student at Sussex Central High School, started kicking, punching and yelling at a 48-year-old Millsboro woman at 8:40 p.m. outside the main gate to the graduation ceremony after it ended.

She injured both the woman and her 15-year-old daughter, who also was not a student at the school.

BACKGROUND: 1 arrested, 1 wanted after fight outside Sussex Central High School graduation Tuesday

Police said the 16-year-old turned herself in on Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of third-degree assault — all misdemeanors — and released to her parent.

A 29-year-old man from Millsboro has also been charged in relation to the fight.

The incident is still under investigation, and state police have not released any information about the cause.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 2nd person arrested for Sussex Central High School fight