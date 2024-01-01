16-year-old charged with attempted murder after breaking into Parrish home, threatening guard: deputies

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager was charged with attempted murder after breaking into a home on New Year’s Eve, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Manatee County deputies said at about 7:50 a.m., they were called to a burglary at a newly constructed home in the Prosperity Lakes neighborhood.

Investigators said the property owner went to the home to do some work before moving in, but he noticed that the rear sliding glass door was shattered, so he notified the neighborhood’s security guard.

When the guard went to check the home, he saw that an inside door to an upstairs bathroom had been shut, which was not normal, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said when the guard opened the door, he found a 16-year-old pointing a gun at him. The teen allegedly pulled the trigger multiple times, but the gun did not fire, the sheriff’s office said.

“The suspect then attempted to activate the slide but was unsuccessful and fled from the house,” a release stated.

Deputies found the suspect in the neighborhood, but he ran off. The sheriff’s office said it later found the suspect in a field with the help of a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit.

According to investigators, the minor was found with the loaded gun after being taken into custody. No one was injured in the arrest.

As of this report, he now faces charges of attempted murder while engaged in a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

