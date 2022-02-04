16-year-old charged with attempted murder in York County

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder Thursday after he pointed a gun at someone and pulled the trigger, officials said.

The gun malfunctioned, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call of brandishing in the 100 block of Winsome Haven Drive in the Seaford area of York County around 3 p.m.

Before authorities arrived on scene, the suspect reportedly pointed a handgun at a female victim and threatened to “kill everyone on the premises,” police said.

He then pointed the gun at a male and pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned.

All parties know each other.

The boy, who has not been identified, was arrested and taken to the Merrimac Detention Center. He is facing two counts of brandishing, possession of firearm by minor, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted murder/homicide.

No further information, including the age of the victims, is available at this time.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com