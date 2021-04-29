16-year-old charged in beating death of Mesquite police K-9, Kozmo, during pursuit

A Mesquite police dog killed early Monday during a pursuit of robbery suspects was beaten to death, according to a necropsy conducted on the canine.

The necropsy noted that Kozmo died from trauma consistent with an assault, Mesquite police said Thursday.

A 16-year-old robbery suspect who was captured Monday faces an additional charge in the killing of Kozmo.

The juvenile is being charged with interference with a police service animal (causing injury or death), which is a second-degree felony.

Three suspects in the robbery — one adult and two juveniles — were detained Monday.

Mesquite police responded to a request by Balch Springs police for help in the chase of several aggravated robbery suspects shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

During the chase, officers used spike strips and disabled the suspects’ vehicle at Burton Road and Interstate 635. The suspects ran into a wooded area near the highway.

Mesquite K-9 Kozmo responded to the scene to track the suspects. The suspects were found, but Kozmo did not return.

At about 4:13 a.m. Monday, Kozmo’s body was found.

“Kozmo was an amazing and loyal dog who gave his life in the performance of his duties,” Mesquite police said in a Monday news release. “We ask everyone to keep all of our officers in their thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss.”

A memorial service for Kozmo is pending.