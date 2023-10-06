16-year-old charged in Bond Hill killing becomes 7th teen charged with murder this year

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another teen last week in Bond Hill.

Jamir Thompkins, 15, was found shot in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Paddock Road and died at the scene. Another person was wounded in the drive-by shooting, according to Cincinnati police.

Violence amongst teens has been elevated since the pandemic. This year could be the worst on record for teen shootings.

The Enquirer is not naming the teen charged in Thompkins' death due to his age. In August, he was arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a Hyundai Sonata in Corryville. He has no other prior offenses.

He is the seventh juvenile aged 13 to 17 years old in Hamilton County charged with murder so far this year.

In 2022, a total of 11 teens in that age range faced murder charges.

According to Hamilton County Juvenile Court, 75 teens have been charged with felonious assault so far this year. Felonious assault is the charge typically used for non-fatal shootings but also includes other serious assaults.

This puts the county on pace for about 100 teens to be charged with felonious assault by the end of the year. In 2022, there were 103 charged.

On the other side of the gun, a total of 45 teens between 13 and 17 have been shot this year. Of those, six died.

Police have not said what led up to Thompkins' death.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bond Hill shooting results in 7th teen charged with murder this year