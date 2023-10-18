16-year-old charged in deadly Easter carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly carjacking in Whitehaven on Easter Sunday, police say.

One dead in Whitehaven shooting

Palmer Chandler Davis was booked into the Shelby County Jail Tuesday, but no other details have been released about his arrest.

On April 9, Quinton Donald, 35, was shot and killed outside the Royal King convenience store in the 800 block of West Raines Road. Family members said Donald had stopped at the store to get a snack when he was gunned down in broad daylight.

Family grieves after man killed outside store on Easter Sunday

Police released surveillance footage of the shooting that showed three suspects. Police said two of the suspects fired shots, killing the father of three. Investigators believe they were after the victim’s car.

MPD has not said if they have made any other arrests in the case. If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

