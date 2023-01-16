16-year-old charged with firing gun inside William Penn High School

William Penn High School, where someone fired a gun inside a boys' bathroom on the second floor on Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023).

Delaware State Police have charged a 16-year-old boy from Wilmington in relation to the gunshot that was fired inside William Penn High School last week.

After a week of investigating, troopers obtained an arrest warrant for the teen and brought him into custody without incident Sunday, police said.

The teen was charged with reckless endangering, aggravated menacing, possession of a firearm during a felony, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon or ammunition by a person under 21 years of age and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone.

He was committed to New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.

No injuries were reported from the incident on Jan. 10. William Penn High School has been closed for the past week to allow Delaware State Police to conduct their investigation. School is expected to resume as scheduled on Tuesday.

