16-year-old charged after gun found in car at high school, Cleveland County sheriff says
A 16-year-old Burns High School student is facing charges Friday after a gun was found on campus, the Cleveland County sheriff said.
Another student reported the gun to authorities.
The accused teen consented to a search of their car where a pistol was discovered.
The student was arrested and charged as a juvenile.
An alert was sent to parents about the incident, the sheriff said.
There was no threat to the school, authorities said.
The identity of the teen was not released due to their age.
