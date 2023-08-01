16-year-old charged in July 10 shooting death of other 16-year-old on S. Carlisle Street

SOUTH BEND — Murder and conspiracy charges have been filed in connection with the July 10 shooting death of 16-year-old Luis Hernandez-Acosta in the alley in the 500 block of South Carlisle Street on the city's west side.

Another 16-year-old, Edwin Torres-Becerril, has been charged with felony murder and conspiracy to commit murder in addition to a firearms enhancement charge.

South Bend Police officers responded to a call of shots fired around 1 a.m. July 10 in an alley in the 500 block of South Carlisle Street. There, they found Hernandez-Acosta dead from gunshot wounds.

In charging documents, prosecutors allege Hernandez-Acosta had told witnesses that he and Torres-Becerril had issues and they were going to confront each other that night. As Hernandez-Acosta waited, witnesses reportedly told police they saw two unknown males in black shoot Hernandez-Acosta while they were in the alley walking southbound from Huron Street.

Investigators said in charging documents that ShotSpotter reports showed 16 rounds shot from the area where witnesses said the shooters were located.

Detectives who obtained Torres-Becerril's phone records said in charging documents that three Snapchat calls to Hernandez-Acosta were found to have come from the area of the shooting and phone location placed it at the shooting scene.

Prosecutors further allege that messages on the cell phone also had information that indicated Torres-Becerril was trying to sell the handgun and then said in a message he was going to bury it on his parents' property.

Police said they obtained a search warrant and located a handgun on the parents' property.

Investigators said they obtained video surveillance of the area at the time of the shooting, claiming police identified two people hiding in the area and leaving hours later, with a detective alleging that one of the men was Torres-Becerril.

According to the St. Joseph County prosecutor's office, Torres-Becerril is being charged in adult court.

