16-year-old charged with murder, another teen also arrested after killing in Columbia

Noah Feit
·1 min read

Two teenagers were arrested for their roles in a fatal shooting, including a 16-year-old who was charged with murder, the Columbia Police Department said Monday.

The gunfire happened on June 29, outside of Sam’s Tobacco and Vape at 3132 Two Notch Rd., police said in a news release. That’s an area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

Officers arrived and found a man had been shot, police said.

On Monday, a 16-year-old male turned himself in to police officers. In addition to the murder charge, the teen is facing counts of possession of a handgun under the age of 18 and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to the release.

The teen is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under a juvenile petition, police said.

The 16-year-old is accused of arguing with the victim inside the business moments before the shooting, according to the release.

A second teenager, 19-year-old Kamron Richard-David Woods was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, police said.

Woods is accused of witnessing the shooting and not calling police, failing to render aid to the victim, and driving the co-defendant away from the crime scene to aid in his escape, according to the release.

The shooting, which police called an isolated incident between acquaintances, was captured on surveillance video.

