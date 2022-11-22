16-year-old charged with murder after shooting at Fairfield Holiday Inn Express

A teen was arrested Tuesday in connection with a homicide last month at a Fairfield Holiday Inn Express.

Fairfield police said in a news release that the 16-year-old assisted in a plan to rob a hotel room to steal a firearm and during the attempted robbery caused the death of Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18 on Oct. 2.

She is charged with burglary, robbery and murder. The Enquirer does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

She allegedly told an accomplice the room number and how many people were in that room.

The teen is being held in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

No further details have been released. The Enquirer has reached out to Fairfield police for more information.

This report will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen arrested in connection to Fairfield homicide in October