16-year-old charged over fatal shooting at Northgate 1 tower

CAMDEN - A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man at a North Camden apartment tower.

The teen, identified only as a city resident, allegedly took part in the fatal shooting of Quashawn Smith, 21, of Camden shortly before 1 a.m. on Aug. 15, said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

A 20-year-old West Deptford man survived gunshot wounds he received during the attack in the lobby of Northgate 1 apartment complex on North 7th Street.

A second suspect is being sought, the prosecutor's office said.

Suspect found in blood-splattered cell Westampton man accused of killing cellmate at Atlantic County Jail

The juvenile, who also is charged with weapons offenses, was arrested in Camden on Tuesday, Aug. 29. He is being held at Camden County's juvenile detention center in Gloucester Township.

The charges against the suspect are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 609-969-9530 and Camden County Police Detective Vilmary Otero at 609-519-8573.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Youth is charged with the murder of Quashawn Smith at Northgate 1