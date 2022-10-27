16-year-old charged in shooting of other teen in Newport News

Newport News police charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting over the weekend that seriously injured another teenager.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of Manor Road, in the Epes neighborhood, at 12:55 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds and said he suffered life-threatening injuries.

The unnamed suspect is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, discharge of a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, brandishing a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Police said the boy was already in custody on unrelated charges, but did not specify when he was taken into custody or what type of criminal charges.

A Newport News police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for an update on the status of the victim.

