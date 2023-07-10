16-year-old charged with shooting pellet gun on I-985, hitting nearly 10 cars and injuring woman

A 16-year-old Flowery Branch boy is charged with firing a pellet rifle at traffic along Interstate 985 in Hall County, hitting as many as 10 vehicles and injuring a woman.

The shootings happened between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 10, about two miles north of Friendship Road.

“The scene was fairly chaotic when our deputies arrived,” said B.J. Williams, a spokesperson for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. “They were searching for a shooter.”

The suspect, whose name has not been released because of his age, is charged as a juvenile with one count each of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. Investigators said he’s likely to face more charges as additional victims come forward.

A woman was hit in the back of the head by a pellet from the rifle.

“It was not life-threatening and not terribly serious, but was obviously painful and did require treatment at a local hospital,” Williams said.

She said officers tracked down the suspect after searching the wooded area along the interstate and speaking with neighbors.

On the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a couple of people posted that their vehicles were fired on.

One woman wrote that her van was struck Friday night, saying the pellet hit on the same side as where her daughter was sitting in her car seat. She wrote that she was “literally horrified and very angry.”

Other drivers spoke with Channel 2′s Bryan Mims, expressing frustration with the teen’s actions.

“I think a lot of these kids think it’s a game and not a big deal,” said Josh Hedden. “They don’t realize they can really hurt somebody and cause some serious damage.”

“It’s a little scary, especially since we feel like this is a really safe area,” said Kristie Whelchel. “Most of the people around here are very family oriented, so it’s a little unnerving.”

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who was traveling I-985 Sunday afternoon and finds damage consistent with pellet fire to call 770-536-8812.

