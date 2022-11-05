16-year-old cousin of Vanessa Guillen dies after shot in head in Southeast Austin

A 16-year-old Manor High School student, and cousin of slain U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen has died after he was shot in the head in Southeast Austin last month, police confirmed Friday. His family, who had remained planted by his bedside, now prays for justice.

Alan Guillén was shot on Oct. 24 near the P. Terry's on Texas 71, according to his cousin, Uriel Guillén.

Austin police initially responded around 2:15 p.m. that day to a call from a hospital that was treating a teenager who had been shot. Officers later learned the shooting had occurred at 1:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Brandt Drive, just north of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, where a male suspect shot at two vehicles with other juveniles inside.

Police on Friday described the shooter as a heavy-set male standing about 5-foot-7 who is between 17 and 20 years old. The person was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark pants, police said.

"To me, it's as if the whole Vanessa story is happening again," Uriel Guillén said. "We are trying to get answers. We are trying to get the truth. I want to let people know what happened to Alan."

The case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Hood, was thrust into the national spotlight in the spring and early summer of 2020, as her family protested outside of the post's gates to demand answers following her disappearance.

Authorities believe another Fort Hood soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, beat Guillen to death with a hammer in an armory room on the post the morning of April 22, 2020. Robinson fatally shot himself July 1, hours after Guillen's remains were found, as authorities sought to question him, according to Killeen police.

The motive for the shooting in Alan's case is still unclear, as is how many people were involved, according to Uriel Guillén. Since the shooting, however, Guillén said Alan's parents had remained focused on being present with their son.

"Alan is just very outgoing," Uriel Guillén told the American-Statesman last week, days before Alan's death. "He's very funny, very cheerful.

"His mother is the one who is most hurt. She doesn't leave him at all," Uriel said. "His dad feels sad that all of the dreams he had of watching him dance at his sister's quinceañera, watching him get married, might be taken away."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with more information or video of the incident to call homicide investigators at 512-974-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477. Tips can be submitted using the Crime Stoppers app or email Austin police at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

The case is being investigated as Austin's 61st homicide of 2022, police said.

